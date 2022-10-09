Fix The Fed
Is it possible to Fix the Fed? Nope. But we think it's important to try, at least until the political will exists to END the FED.
Sep 10
10
October 2022
The Fed Has Gifted Wall Street Banks More Than $25B in Free Money Since Starting "QT" in June
The Fed's IORB and ON/RRP constitute yet another stealth Wall Street bailout unsanctioned by Congress and ignored by Wall Street-owned corporate media
Oct 9, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
7
2
How Powell's Fed Exported Rampant Inflation and Destabilized the Entire World
After the Fed abused the world reserve currency by printing more than 80% of all USD under the guise of pandemic relief, the first international bank…
Oct 2, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
5
2
September 2022
Back from its 55-day vacation, the Fed raises rates less than 1% while inflation rages
The stonk market is not the economy, no matter what they tell you on CNBC
Sep 26, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
3
3
July 2022
After raising rates less than a percent, Fed takes 55-day vacation from its "fight" against inflation
Meanwhile, the Fed sparks a market rally & fails to shrink the balance sheet properly
Jul 31, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
3
7
Data Suggests a Hawkish Fed Would Hike Rates by 7.5% At Next Week's FOMC Meeting
Of course, the actual uberdove Powell FED is worrying about a 0.75% hike that's one-tenth the size currently required simply to move real rates to…
Jul 24, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
7
12
FED OIG's Sham Investigation of FED Chair Powell and Former VC Clarida Is A PR Fluff Job
TLDR: "We thoroughly investigated ourselves, undertook zero analysis, and find we did nothing wrong"
Jul 17, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
5
4
How the Federal Reserve Built a Housing Market of Cards and Destroyed the American Dream to Enrich Wall Street
FED had no clear authority for $2.7 Trillion in illicit residential mortgage-backed securities and refuses to cease purchases despite record inflation…
Jul 10, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
9
9
FED "Independence": A "Public" Agency Wholly Captured by Wall Street Poses Grave Threat
FED independence is a total farce while firms like BlackRock run America vicariously through it
Jul 4, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
6
2
June 2022
The FED's Sham "Stress Tests" Greenlight Wall Street to Loot Reserves as Recession Looms
Even Blackstone-owned, FED-mouthpiece Reuters called the tests "STRESSLESS"
Jun 26, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
10
2
Did Jay Powell Breach the FOMC Blackout Period Again After Multiple Blackout Trade Violations?
FED apparently leaks advance warning of 75bps hike to WSJ's Nick Timiraos during FOMC blackout as behind-the-curve rate hikes expose holes in the…
Jun 19, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
3
3
FED Purchases $42.3BN USTs and MBS from June 1st-9th Despite 8.6% CPI, 20%+ Housing Inflation
Just $18.4BN left to "reinvest" with 19 more Treasury auctions scheduled in June; and FED already bought billions more MBS than estimates for entire…
Jun 12, 2022
Occupy the Fed Movement
15
8
