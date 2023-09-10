Fix The Fed

Fix The Fed

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October 2022

September 2022

July 2022

After raising rates less than a percent, Fed takes 55-day vacation from its "fight" against inflation
Meanwhile, the Fed sparks a market rally & fails to shrink the balance sheet properly
  Occupy the Fed Movement
Data Suggests a Hawkish Fed Would Hike Rates by 7.5% At Next Week's FOMC Meeting
Of course, the actual uberdove Powell FED is worrying about a 0.75% hike that's one-tenth the size currently required simply to move real rates to…
  Occupy the Fed Movement
FED OIG's Sham Investigation of FED Chair Powell and Former VC Clarida Is A PR Fluff Job
TLDR: "We thoroughly investigated ourselves, undertook zero analysis, and find we did nothing wrong"
  Occupy the Fed Movement
How the Federal Reserve Built a Housing Market of Cards and Destroyed the American Dream to Enrich Wall Street
FED had no clear authority for $2.7 Trillion in illicit residential mortgage-backed securities and refuses to cease purchases despite record inflation…
  Occupy the Fed Movement
FED "Independence": A "Public" Agency Wholly Captured by Wall Street Poses Grave Threat
FED independence is a total farce while firms like BlackRock run America vicariously through it
  Occupy the Fed Movement

June 2022

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